Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Shines in NL Wild Card Game
Woodruff allowed one run on two hits while striking out three over four innings in a no-decision against the Nationals in Tuesday's NL Wild Card Game. He threw 52 pitches and did not issue a walk.
Trea Turner caught up to some high heat in the third inning, turning around a 97.6-mph fastball for a solo homer, but Woodruff was close to perfect otherwise. His stuff looked good and he had a smart gameplan in attacking hitters. Unfortunately for Woodruff and the Brewers, Juan Soto came up clutch in the eighth against Josh Hader and sent Milwaukee home for the rest of 2019. An oblique injury wiped out most of Woodruff's second half, but he has shown a lot of promise when healthy and will likely be a popular mid-round target in fantasy leagues next year.
More News
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Starting NL Wild Card Game•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Sparkles in two frames•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Locked in for Sunday•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Will pitch this weekend•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Sharp in abbreviated start•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Reinstated from IL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Handing out awards for 2019
From 'most impactful player' to 'biggest underachiever' to 'most perplexing punctuation,' Scott...
-
Recapping Scott's Tout Wars failure
He thought he had it this year, but it wasn't to be. Scott White explores what went wrong for...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...