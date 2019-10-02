Woodruff allowed one run on two hits while striking out three over four innings in a no-decision against the Nationals in Tuesday's NL Wild Card Game. He threw 52 pitches and did not issue a walk.

Trea Turner caught up to some high heat in the third inning, turning around a 97.6-mph fastball for a solo homer, but Woodruff was close to perfect otherwise. His stuff looked good and he had a smart gameplan in attacking hitters. Unfortunately for Woodruff and the Brewers, Juan Soto came up clutch in the eighth against Josh Hader and sent Milwaukee home for the rest of 2019. An oblique injury wiped out most of Woodruff's second half, but he has shown a lot of promise when healthy and will likely be a popular mid-round target in fantasy leagues next year.