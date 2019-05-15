Woodruff (6-1) allowed one hit and five walks while striking out five across six scoreless innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Phillies.

Woodruff wasn't able to work deep into the game as his five walks drove his pitch count up. However, he shut down the Phillies' lineup, with the only hit he allowed coming in the first inning. He wasn't particularly dominant -- he generated only five swinging strikes -- but managed to succeed despite his issue with free passes. Since his velocity crept up to 96 mph in his April 27 start, Woodruff has allowed just three earned runs across four starts spanning 21 innings. He'll look to work deeper into games as the season progresses, beginning with his next start, which is likely to come Sunday at Atlanta.