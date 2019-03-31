Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Solid outing against Cards
Woodruff (1-0) picked up the win Saturday, giving up two runs on six hits and a walk over five innings while striking out five in a 4-2 victory over the Cardinals.
It wasn't the most efficient performance -- Woodruff needed 100 pitches (64 strikes) to record his 15 outs -- but with Milwaukee's bats booming once again, it was good enough to get the right-hander into the win column. Woodruff will next take the mound April 5, at home against the Cubs.
More News
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Confirmed for rotation spot•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Looking good for rotation spot•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Making strong case for rotation•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Will start Saturday•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Stretching out as starter•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Goes 5.1 innings in Game 5•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...