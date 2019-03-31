Woodruff (1-0) picked up the win Saturday, giving up two runs on six hits and a walk over five innings while striking out five in a 4-2 victory over the Cardinals.

It wasn't the most efficient performance -- Woodruff needed 100 pitches (64 strikes) to record his 15 outs -- but with Milwaukee's bats booming once again, it was good enough to get the right-hander into the win column. Woodruff will next take the mound April 5, at home against the Cubs.