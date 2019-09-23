Woodruff pitched two shutout innings with no hits or walks allowed while striking out three during a no-decision against the Pirates on Sunday.

The Brewers were planning for Woodruff to pitch between 50-to-55 pitches Sunday in his second straight back from the injured list. He only threw 38, but he couldn't have been sharper, shutting down the Pirates slumping offense. Woodruff hasn't allowed a hit or a run in four innings since his return last Tuesday. Overall, he is 11-3 with a 3.62 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 143 strikeouts in 121.2 innings this season. Woodruff will make one more regular season start at the Rockies on Saturday.