Woodruff was removed from Monday's start against the Mariners due to a calf cramp, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. He earned his second win of the season after allowing two hits and striking out five over six scoreless innings.

Woodruff cruised through six innings on 62 pitches, but he was kept from working deeper into the matchup because of the cramp. The right-hander stated after the game that the cramp was a "non-issue," per McCalvy, so the issue is unlikely to impact his availability moving forward. Woodruff's next outing tentatively lines up for Monday against the Cubs.