Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Starting for Brewers on Sunday
Manager Craig Counsell announced that Woodruff will start Sunday's game against the Phillies.
Woodruff will be summoned from Triple-A Colorado Springs, with whom he has posted a 2.10 ERA over six starts this season. He has worked as both a starter and reliever for the big club this year with mixed results, but he did have his best MLB start of the year in his last appearance with the Brewers, giving up just two earned runs and one hit over five innings on May 16. It's uncertain whether or not Woodruff will remain in the rotation beyond Sunday, but that will depend both on how he pitches, and the health of fellow pitcher Zach Davies (shoulder).
