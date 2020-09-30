Woodruff will start Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Dodgers on Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander delivered eight scoreless innings Saturday against the Cardinals, and he'll remain on schedule and pitch a pivotal Game 2 versus the Dodgers. Woodruff had a strong 2020 season with a 3.05 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 91:18 K:BB across 73.2 innings, and he'll look to carry that level of play into the postseason.