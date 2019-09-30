Woodruff will start Tuesday's wild-card game against Washington, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Woodruff has made just two starts since returning from an oblique injury in mid-September. He lasted just two innings in both of those starts, but he was excellent in both, striking out seven and walking just one while not allowing a single hit or run. It's unlikely he'll be able to go much past two innings Tuesday.

