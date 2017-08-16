Woodruff will take the mound against the Rockies on Saturday for his next scheduled start, The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Tom Haudricourt reports.

Woodruff was initially slated to pitch during Friday's series opener, but manager Craig Counsell decided to switch him with Matt Garza due to upcoming matchups down the road. The right-hander will toe the rubber on nine days of rest after limited the Twins to two earned runs off three hits and three walks in 5.2 innings last Wednesday.