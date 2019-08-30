Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Starts mound work
Woodruff (oblique) threw 15 pitches off a mound Friday morning and reported no discomfort, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
It's the first time Woodruff has been on a mound since he landed on the injured list with the left oblique strain over a month ago, so this is a significant progression in his rehab process. The 26-year-old is hoping to rejoin the Brewers in September, but he's still at least a couple weeks away as he begins to ramp up his throwing program.
