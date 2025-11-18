Woodruff (lat) accepted the one-year, $22.025 million qualifying offer from the Brewers on Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The veteran right-hander declined his $20 million mutual option for 2026 earlier in November, but he'll return to Milwaukee for a ninth season on the qualifying offer. Woodruff spent the first three months of the 2025 campaign rehabbing from shoulder, ankle and elbow issues, but he was effective when available with a 3.20 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 83:14 K:BB across 64.2 innings. He went down with a lat strain in September and missed the final weeks of the season but is expected to be healthy for spring training.