Woodruff remains in competition for a spot in the Brewers' starting rotation, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Woodruff is part of a quartet of pitchers -- which also includes Wade Miley, Brent Suter, and Junior Guerra -- seeking to earn the fourth and fifth spots in the Brewers' rotation, but the group could ultimately be fighting for only one opening if the Brewers elect to break camp with just four starters. Woodruff was not particularly sharp in a couple outings earlier this spring, but he was his last time out, allowing just three runners to reach base while giving up one earned run over four innings. Woodruff will need a strong finish to the spring to finish first or second in the rotation race, but he is also the best prospect of the crew, so there is a good chance he pitches for Milwaukee at some point this season even if not right out of the gate.