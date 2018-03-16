Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Still competing for rotation spot
Woodruff remains in competition for a spot in the Brewers' starting rotation, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Woodruff is part of a quartet of pitchers -- which also includes Wade Miley, Brent Suter, and Junior Guerra -- seeking to earn the fourth and fifth spots in the Brewers' rotation, but the group could ultimately be fighting for only one opening if the Brewers elect to break camp with just four starters. Woodruff was not particularly sharp in a couple outings earlier this spring, but he was his last time out, allowing just three runners to reach base while giving up one earned run over four innings. Woodruff will need a strong finish to the spring to finish first or second in the rotation race, but he is also the best prospect of the crew, so there is a good chance he pitches for Milwaukee at some point this season even if not right out of the gate.
More News
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: In mix for 2018 rotation spot•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Ends season with disastrous start•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Gives up four runs in no-decision•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Earns second major-league victory•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Takes second loss•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Shines in no-decision against Nationals•
-
2018 fantasy baseball rankings: Top OFs
SportsLine's advanced computer model outperformed experts last season and picks its top five...
-
ADP Review: 12 underrated players
Sleepers are exciting, but sometimes the buzz ups price to a point they're no longer a value....
-
ADP Review: 12 overvalued players
It's not necessarily players who make for bad picks, it's owners who overpay for them. Chris...
-
Podcast: Blanket draft strategy
Need some help with strategy before your drafts? We’ve got you covered in all formats.
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Pollock
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring Takes: Greinke angst
Is the concern over Zack Greinke's velocity overblown? Scott White considers that possibility...