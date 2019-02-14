Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Stretching out as starter
Manager Craig Counsell said Woodruff will be stretched out as a starter during camp, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Woodruff is set to transition back to the rotation after being used primarily as a reliever in 2018. The 26-year-old righty seems like a good bet to break camp in Milwaukee's rotation after posting a 3.61 ERA and 10.0 K/9 in 42.1 innings (four starts, 15 relief appearances) last season.
More News
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Goes 5.1 innings in Game 5•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Initial out getter for Game 1•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Records three-inning save versus Reds•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Called up for stretch run•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Demoted to Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Recalled from minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
40 burning questions for 2019
How will the Dodgers distribute playing time? Are Christian Yelich's numbers in any way sustainable?...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Chris Sale, Carlos Santana...
-
Fantasy baseball 3B prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
New way to find RP sleepers, busts
How to calculate which relievers are more likely to deliver in Fantasy? Here's a new way.
-
Top 100 prospects for 2019
You know Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez. Here are 98 more prospects to brush up on.
-
Head-to-Head Categories Mock
Head-to-head categories leagues give owners the chance to experiment with different strate...