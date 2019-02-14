Manager Craig Counsell said Woodruff will be stretched out as a starter during camp, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Woodruff is set to transition back to the rotation after being used primarily as a reliever in 2018. The 26-year-old righty seems like a good bet to break camp in Milwaukee's rotation after posting a 3.61 ERA and 10.0 K/9 in 42.1 innings (four starts, 15 relief appearances) last season.