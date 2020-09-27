Woodruff (3-5) tossed eight scoreless innings of two-hit baseball Saturday against the Cardinals as he picked up his third win of the season. He walked one batter and struck out 10 in the outing.

Woodruff kept the Brewers' playoff hopes alive Saturday with a dominant performance against the division-rival Cardinals. The right-hander came into the game with the fourth-highest fastball velocity in the National League at 96.4 MPH and was blowing pitches by the Cardinal hitters while occasionally topping out the heater at 98. Woodruff lasted eight innings for the first time in 2020 while recording double-digit punchouts for the second time this month. He'll end the regular season with a 3.05 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 91:18 K:BB across 73.2 innings.