Woodruff allowed two runs on five hits and struck out 10 without walking a batter over 4.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Nationals on Saturday.

Woodruff gave up the first two runs of the game on solo home runs by Daylen Lile and Brady House. The Brewers got him off the hook with a three-run tally in the fourth inning, but Woodruff is still building up after a lengthy recovery from shoulder surgery and elbow and ankle injuries. He was pulled at 81 pitches (57 strikes) in an altogether strong performance, though he's now given up three homers over 10.1 innings across two starts this season. Woodruff has also racked up 18 strikeouts without issuing a walk, so there are positive signs that the 32-year-old right-hander can get back to pre-surgery form during the second half.