Woodruff didn't factor into the decision against the Cubs on Saturday, allowing no runs on four hits while striking out 10 and walking one over six innings.

Despite pitching a six-inning, 10-strikeout gem Satuday, Woodruff was not granted the win. Instead, it went to Taylor Rogers who relieved him for the top of the seventh inning, just before the Milwaukee offense put up four runs in the bottom of the inning. Woodruff has picked up three quality starts with a 2.70 ERA this month. His season ERA sits at 3.31 after Saturday's performance.