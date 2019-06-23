Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Strikes out 12 in win
Woodruff (9-2) struck out 12 while allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk through seven innings to take the win over the Reds on Sunday.
Woodruff collected 16 swinging strikes including nine on his four-seam fastball. The 12 strikeouts were a career-high for the 26-year old. The right-hander is tied for the most wins in the National League with nine and has a 4.01 ERA through 16 starts this season. Woodruff will make his next start Saturday against the Pirates at Miller Park.
