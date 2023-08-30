Woodruff did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk over six innings against the Cubs. He struck out eight.

After the Cubs scored twice in the opening frame, Woodruff rebounded to blank Chicago over his final five frames, allowing just one additional hit. In five starts since returning from a four-month IL stint, Woodruff's pitched to a 3.45 ERA while logging 37 strikeouts in 22.2 innings. Overall, he's 3-1 with a 2.70 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 49:10 K:BB across seven starts (40 innings) this season. Woodruff currently lines up for a road matchup with the Pirates in his next outing.