Woodruff registered a no-decision during Saturday's 4-3 loss to Pittsburgh, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks with nine strikeouts in six-plus innings.

Woodruff was perfect through four innings and held Pittsburgh scoreless through six, but it fell apart in the seventh when he departed after surrendering three straight hits to lead off the inning. The three runs surrendered snapped a streak of five starts allowing two earned runs or fewer. The 29-year-old has a 4.01 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in 60.2 innings. Woodruff is scheduled to pitch again next weekend on the road in San Francisco.