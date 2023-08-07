Woodruff (1-1) was handed the loss Sunday against the Pirates after allowing two runs on four hits while striking out nine over five innings.

Woodruff was impressive overall in his return to the mound for the first time since April 7. While he limited the Pirates to just four hits, three of the four hits went for extra bases including two solo home runs. Woodruff reached 97 MPH with his fastball and sinker and looked like he hadn't missed a beat. The 30-year-old reached 85 pitches and threw well enough for a win but the Brewers' bats were quieted. Woodruff will look to change his luck when he matches up against the White Sox next weekend.