Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Strikes out nine
Woodruff (5-1) allowed one run on four hits with nine strikeouts and no walks across six innings in a victory against the Nationals on Wednesday.
The 26-year-old was outstanding again, yielding just one run and striking out more than one hitter per inning for the third straight start. Woodruff gave up a lot of runs before this recent hot streak, but he still earned his fifth win of the season Wednesday. He is 5-1 with a 4.25 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 54 strikeouts in 42.1 innings this year. His next start is scheduled for at the Phillies on Tuesday.
