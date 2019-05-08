Woodruff (5-1) allowed one run on four hits with nine strikeouts and no walks across six innings in a victory against the Nationals on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old was outstanding again, yielding just one run and striking out more than one hitter per inning for the third straight start. Woodruff gave up a lot of runs before this recent hot streak, but he still earned his fifth win of the season Wednesday. He is 5-1 with a 4.25 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 54 strikeouts in 42.1 innings this year. His next start is scheduled for at the Phillies on Tuesday.