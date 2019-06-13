Woodruff gave up three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out six through seven innings in a no-decision against the Astros on Wednesday.

Woodruff allowed four baserunners and all three runs in the fourth inning of an otherwise solid performance. Even though Woodruff is allowing a 38 percent hard-contact rate this season, he limited the Astros to an average exit velocity of just 81 MPH in this contest. He has an 8-1 record with a 3.87 ERA and a 10.6 K/9 through 14 starts this season. Woodruff will look to keep it going in his next start Monday against the Padres at Petco Park.