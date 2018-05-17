Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Strikes out six over five innings in win
Woodruff (2-0) earned the win Wednesday, allowing two runs on one hit and four walks while striking out six over five innings against the Diamondbacks.
Woodruff allowed a two-run homer in the first inning to the third batter he faced, but that would be the only hit he'd allow in this one. Though the four walks over five frames aren't great, it was a nice rebound effort overall after the 25-year-old was lit up for seven runs on nine hits in just three innings his last time out. With Chase Anderson (illness) due back from the disabled list Monday, it's unclear if Woodruff will get another turn through the rotation or slide back into a bullpen role.
