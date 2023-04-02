Woodruff took a no decision Saturday despite a strong start in which he allowed one run on three hits and a walk in six innings while striking out eight.

Woodruff left the game with his team trailing, but it's hard to blame him for that fact. He didn't allow more than one baserunner in any inning, with the Cubs' lone run coming on a sixth-inning solo shot by Ian Happ. It was an excellent start to the year for Woodruff, who cruised to a 3.05 ERA last season even while missing time due to Raynaud's syndrome. He's lined up to return to the mound at home next Friday against the Cardinals.