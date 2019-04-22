Woodruff allowed five runs on seven hits with six strikeouts and three walks across 5.2 innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers on Sunday.

The Dodgers still won the game, but Woodruff managed to get off the hook because the Brewers rallied to tie the game in the late innings. While the five runs he allowed was a season high, Woodruff hasn't be on top of his game at all this year. Through six appearances, opposing batters are hitting about 50 points higher this season than last year against Woodruff, and that's largely contributed to his 5.81 ERA. He is also 2-1 with a 1.48 WHIP and 32 strikeouts in 26.1 innings. His next scheduled start is on the road against the Mets on Saturday.