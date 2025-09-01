Woodruff (5-2) yielded eight runs (five earned) on 10 hits and two walks over 4.1 innings Sunday, striking out three and taking a loss against Toronto.

Woodruff struggled early Sunday and never recovered. The Blue Jays posted three unearned runs in the first inning, and Woodruff would later cough up five more runs, all earned. He set a new career high with eight total runs allowed. After posting a 2.47 ERA in his first eight starts of the year, Woodruff has given up 10 earned runs over 10 frames in his last two outings. The recent struggles have ballooned his ERA to 3.69 with a 66:14 K:BB through 53.2 innings this season. Woodruff is projected to start in Pittsburgh next weekend.