Woodruff's (back) bullpen session went well Tuesday and he should pitch in a game Thursday or Friday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

It remains to be seen whether Woodruff will start a Cactus League game later this week or pitch in a camp game. Any pitcher injury early in camp is worth monitoring closely, but so far there doesn't seem to be any concern about Woodruff's availability for the start of the regular season.