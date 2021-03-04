Woodruff (back) successfully faced hitters Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Woodruff was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday due to back stiffness, but his live batting practice session Thursday went as planned. Manager Craig Counsell said that Woodruff's next step will be pitching in a Cactus League game, although it's not yet clear when that will occur. As long as he doesn't experience any setbacks, he should have plenty of time to prepare for Opening Day.
More News
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Facing hitters•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Successful bullpen session•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Scheduled to throw Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Pushed back due to back stiffness•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Avoids arbitration with Brewers•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Takes Game 2 loss•