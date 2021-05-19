Woodruff (2-2) allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out four over 7.2 innings as he took the loss against the Royals on Tuesday.

Woodruff kept the Royals off the scoreboard up until the eighth inning after they were able to rally together two runs which were enough to put the Brewers away. Despite taking the loss, the 28-year-old Woodruff tossed his eighth consecutive quality start and has a stunning 1.58 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and 65:14 K:BB over 57 innings. He'll look to continue his dominance and get back in the win column in his next projected start against the Padres early next week.