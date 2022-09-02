Woodruff (9-4) took the loss against Arizona on Thursday, allowing five runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out four batters over 5.2 innings.

Woodruff fell behind early, allowing two runs on a Christian Walker homer in the first inning. He yielded another run in the second and two more in the sixth to finish with his worst outing since early May. Woodruff has been stuck on nine wins since the end of July, though this was his first loss following five straight no-decisions during that span. His numbers are down overall compared to last season, but he's still pitched relatively well with a 3.54 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 136:34 K:BB over 114.1 innings on the campaign.