Woodruff gave up three earned runs on five hits and zero walks while striking out nine in 4.2 innings Thursday against the Dodgers.

He did not pitch poorly, but he gave up a few singles in the bottom of the fifth inning and Mookie Betts' bases clearing double was the finishing blow. Woodruff cemented his status as a frontline starter this season, finishing 10th in the majors with 91 strikeouts while his 3.05 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 73.2 innings were also top-20 marks among qualified starters.