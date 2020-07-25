Woodruff (0-1) allowed two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out five over five innings in a loss to the Cubs on Opening Day.

This was by no means a bad performance, though Woodruff did only induce seven swinging strikes on 85 pitches. His offense provided him no support. Hopefully the Milwaukee bats will wake up by the time Woodruff's next turn comes around Wednesday in Pittsburgh, as that would seem like a prime spot for a win.