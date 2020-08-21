Woodruff (1-2) was tagged with the loss in Thursday's loss to Minnesota, throwing five innings and allowing two runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out three.

Woodruff retired the first six batters he faced but ran into trouble in the third inning when a triple and a single accounted for the first run against him. He gave up six more hits between the fourth and fifth frames but managed to escape without yielding any additional run thanks to an outfield assist and a double play. The right-hander came back out for the sixth but was pulled after allowing the first two runners to reach base, one of which eventually came around to score. Collectively, Woodruff allowed a season high in hits (nine) while tallying a season-low three strikeouts and failing to get through six innings for the third straight start. He'll look to rebound in a home appearance against Cincinnati on Tuesday.