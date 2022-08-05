Woodruff did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing three runs on eight hits and three walks over 6.1 innings in a 5-4 loss to the Pirates. He struck out three.

Woodruff struggled with his command in the second inning, throwing a wild pitch to allow Greg Allen to advance to third before the baserunner ultimately scored on a passed ball by Victor Caratini. The right-hander settled down and recorded four scoreless frames before he allowed three of the first four hitters to reach in the seventh inning, including an RBI single by Tucupita Marcano. Woodruff was tagged with another earned run when Brad Boxberger allowed one of his inherited runners to score on a Ben Gamel single. Since a stint on the IL, Woodruff has posted a 2.18 ERA across seven starts (41.1 innings), but the ace has walked multiple batters in four of his last five outings.