Woodruff allowed two runs on five hits, five walks and a hit batsman while striking out four in 5.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Giants on Friday.

Woodruff hit a batter for the first time since his first start of the season, and the five walks were a season high in this inefficient outing. He was still in line for the win when he exited, but Josh Hader's ninth-inning meltdown denied Woodruff a decision. The right-hander now has a 3.93 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 84:21 K:BB across 66.1 innings in 13 starts this year.