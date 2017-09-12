Woodruff (1-2) was roughed up for six runs on seven hits and a walk with three strikeouts over five innings and took the loss Monday against Pittsburgh.

For the first time in five outings, Woodruff allowed more than two runs. The Pirates touched him up for two home runs, just the second and third he has allowed in his first major league career. While it was inevitable that a team would get to Woodruff eventually, he has done an excellent job of keeping the ball on the ground. Even after Monday's stinker, Woodruff owns a crispy 3.14 ERA.