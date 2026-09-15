Woodruff (shoulder) has extended his flat-ground throwing to 105 feet and his readiness for mound work will be re-evaluated at the end of September, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The initial expectation when Woodruff was diagnosed with a capsule injury in his right shoulder in July was that he'd require season-ending surgery. However, he was able to avoid an operation after the shoulder healed more quickly than anticipated, and Woodruff was cleared to resume throwing in late August. He will not make it back before the end of the regular season, but there's a slim chance Woodruff could pitch at some point in the postseason.