Woodruff (oblique) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Thursday, Sophia Minnaert of Fox Sports Wisconsin reports.

Monday's bullpen session was 20 pitches, so he's building up. He said he feels good but will need more reps before he is ready to be activated. Woodruff is running out of time to build up to the point that he could handle a starter's workload, but if the Brewers can hang in the playoff race it's possible he could make a couple starts before the end of the season.

