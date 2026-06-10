Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Throws 68 pitches in rehab start

Woodruff (shoulder) allowed three runs on five hits and two walks over 3.2 innings in his first rehab start with the Brewers' Arizona Complex League affiliate Tuesday.

The bottom-line results aren't what you want, but Woodruff did strike out five and got his pitch count up to 68. Per Jack Stern of BrewerFanatic.com, Woodruff averaged a shade under 91 mph between his four-seamer and sinker, which is down from his season average of 92.2 mph but up significantly from the mid-80s he was throwing in his final start before going on the injured list in late April. Woodruff is working on a lower arm slot, and he might need a couple more rehab outings to get comfortable before he rejoins the Milwaukee rotation.