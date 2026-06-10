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Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Throws 68 pitches in rehab start

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Woodruff (shoulder) allowed three runs on five hits and two walks over 3.2 innings in his first rehab start with the Brewers' Arizona Complex League affiliate Tuesday.

The bottom-line results aren't what you want, but Woodruff did strike out five and got his pitch count up to 68. Per Jack Stern of BrewerFanatic.com, Woodruff averaged a shade under 91 mph between his four-seamer and sinker, which is down from his season average of 92.2 mph but up significantly from the mid-80s he was throwing in his final start before going on the injured list in late April. Woodruff is working on a lower arm slot, and he might need a couple more rehab outings to get comfortable before he rejoins the Milwaukee rotation.

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