Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Throws 82 pitches in rehab start

Woodruff (shoulder) allowed three runs over 5.1 innings while notching six strikeouts in a rehab start with High-A Wisconsin on Tuesday.

There's no word on what Woodruff's velocity was in the outing, but he got his pitch count up to 82. That leaves him sufficiently stretched out if the Brewers believe he's ready for his next start to be in the majors. Woodruff has yet to make a start this season on four days' rest, so the earlier he would rejoin the big-league rotation is likely Monday in Cincinnati. He's been shelved since late April with right shoulder inflammation.