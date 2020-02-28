Play

Woodruff started Friday's spring game against the Dodgers and allowed one earned run over two innings. He gave up four hits and struck out two batters in his outing.

Woodruff was not particularly sharp Friday, but he was still effective against a Dodgers lineup consisting mostly of MLB regulars. Woodruff will build up his pitch count over the rest of the spring and is the favorite to start Opening Day for the Brewers.

