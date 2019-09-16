Woodruff (oblique) will start Tuesday against the Padres, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

An oblique injury has kept Woodruff out of action since late July. He recorded strong numbers prior to suffering the injury, recording a 3.75 ERA and a 28.3 percent strikeout rate over 20 starts. It's not clear how long he'll be able to pitch Tuesday, as he's only been throwing bullpen sessions, not rehab games. Gio Gonzalez is expected to following him out of the bullpen.

