Woodruff (shoulder) struck out five and allowed two earned runs on four hits and two walks over 3.2 innings in his first rehab start Saturday with Triple-A Nashville.

Woodruff had made a one-inning appearance toward the end of the Cactus League, but his start Saturday with Nashville represented his first in-season game action since Sept. 23, 2023, as he missed the entire 2024 campaign while recovering from right shoulder surgery. He was generally sharp during the outing, spotting 44 of his 66 pitches for strikes and topping out at 94.4 miles per hour with his fastball. Woodruff is likely to make at least two more starts in the minors before potentially returning from the 15-day injured list and joining the Milwaukee rotation in early May.