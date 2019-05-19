Woodruff was effective in his start Sunday against Atlanta, allowing two runs on five hits in eight innings and receiving a no-decision. He struck out six and did not walk a batter.

The only runs Woodruff allowed came off solo shots by Ronald Acuna Jr. and Freddie Freeman. The longball has not been a problem for Woodruff this season, as he had not given up a homer in his previous four starts and has allowed only four total in his 10 starts this year. After a five-run pounding by the Dodgers on April 21, Woodruff's earned run average stood at 5.81; since then, he has allowed only five earned runs in 30 innings to lower his season ERA to 3.51. He'll look to continue the hot streak Sunday versus the Phillies in his next outing.