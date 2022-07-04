Woodruff (7-3) allowed six hits over six scoreless innings Sunday, striking out eight and earning a win over Pittsburgh.

Woodruff allowed just one extra-base hit in Sunday's dominant outing. After a month-long stint on the injured list, the 29-year-old righty has won his last two starts while posting an 18:0 K:BB and allowing just one run. On the year, he's sporting a 71:13 K:BB with a 3.95 ERA through 54.2 frames. Woodruff is lined up for a rematch against the Pirates at home next week.