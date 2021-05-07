Woodruff (2-1) allowed one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out 11 across 6.2 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Phillies.

Woodruff took the loss through no fault of his own, as the lone blemish of his start came on a solo home run by Alec Bohm. Otherwise, Woodruff took care of the Phillies lineup by racking up 23 swinging strikes on 103 total pitches to back up his first double-digit strikeout effort of the campaign. He's maintained a stellar 1.73 ERA and 51:11 K:BB across 41.2 frames to this point, and he currently lines up to take the mound for his next outing Wednesday against St. Louis.