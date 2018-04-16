Woodruff allowed one earned run over 5.2 innings Tuesday for the second time in as many starts since being optioned to Triple-A Colorado earlier this month.

Woodruff made the Brewers' Opening Day roster, but he was sent to Colorado Springs just over a week into the season after getting off to a rough start. Since then, though, he is doing his best to earn a trip back to Milwaukee, giving up just two earned runs over 11.1 innings (1.59 ERA) while posting a 1.15 WHIP -- numbers made even more impressive when considering both starts came in Colorado. Woodruff will garner consideration next time the Brewers decide to call up a starter from the minor-league ranks.