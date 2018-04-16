Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Two strong starts since demotion
Woodruff allowed one earned run over 5.2 innings Tuesday for the second time in as many starts since being optioned to Triple-A Colorado earlier this month.
Woodruff made the Brewers' Opening Day roster, but he was sent to Colorado Springs just over a week into the season after getting off to a rough start. Since then, though, he is doing his best to earn a trip back to Milwaukee, giving up just two earned runs over 11.1 innings (1.59 ERA) while posting a 1.15 WHIP -- numbers made even more impressive when considering both starts came in Colorado. Woodruff will garner consideration next time the Brewers decide to call up a starter from the minor-league ranks.
More News
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Leaves early against Cubs•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Fine after being struck by liners•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Will open season in bullpen•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Still competing for rotation spot•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: In mix for 2018 rotation spot•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Waivers: Buying Bartolo
Bartolo Colon was phenomenal on Sunday, should you add him?
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...