Woodruff (shoulder) underwent a follow-up MRI on Wednesday, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports.
The results of the scan were apparently encouraging, as Minnaert writes that the Brewers will "move forward building him up" on a to-be-determined timeline. Woodruff was placed on the injured list April 11 due to right shoulder discomfort and was later diagnosed with a sub-scapular strain. He is expected to avoid surgery, but there's no clarity as to when he might be able to return to Milwaukee's rotation.
More News
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Diagnosed with sub-scapular strain•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Doctors mulling options•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Headed for injured list•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Delivers 5.1 scoreless in win•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Strong six innings in season debut•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Held back due to wet conditions•