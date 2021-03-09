Woodruff made his spring debut Monday and allowed two earned runs over two innings against the Angels. He struck out one batter, walked none and served up two home runs.

Woodruff was slowed by a back injury this spring. He was sharp in his first inning, retiring all three batters he faced -- including punching out Mike Trout. However, he ran into trouble in his second frame, serving up long balls to Anthony Rendon and Justin Upton. The Angels certainly didn't send their B team out there Monday, so the long balls shouldn't be cause for concern at this point. Woodruff will have plenty of time to get ready for Opening Day; barring any setbacks, he will almost certainly take the ball that day against the Twins.